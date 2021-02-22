Trinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 55,985 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

