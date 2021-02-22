Trinity Wealth Management LLC Takes $9.78 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,779,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 8.9% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 581.6% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 301,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 256,966 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.60 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

