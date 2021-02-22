Trinity Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 23,711 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,486,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $56.04 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $61.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92.

