TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 22.34% from the stock’s current price.

TRIP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.24.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $39.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $40.96.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,259,027 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $237,695,000 after acquiring an additional 224,268 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,256,000 after acquiring an additional 363,891 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,038,660 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $39,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,631 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after acquiring an additional 820,640 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 463,599 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

