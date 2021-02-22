TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Raised to $39.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the travel company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

TRIP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.64. 87,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, research analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at $477,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $300,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 72.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

