Tripio (TRIO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $895,050.00

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $895,050.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00056610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.94 or 0.00749732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00039548 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00024567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00059379 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00038364 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

