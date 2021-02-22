Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.87

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.87 and last traded at $57.20, with a volume of 14680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRTN shares. CJS Securities raised Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Triton International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Triton International alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. Research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.89%.

In related news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $120,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,425. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Triton International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Triton International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 1,970.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.