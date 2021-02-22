Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.89% of Triumph Bancorp worth $22,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $73.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $373,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

