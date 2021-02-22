Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.01

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.01 and last traded at $75.01, with a volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.64.

TBK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $373,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 9,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,075,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,617,000 after acquiring an additional 228,067 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $65,921,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 67,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,577,000 after acquiring an additional 388,455 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

