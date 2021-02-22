trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Up 19.9%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s share price was up 19.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 12,598,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 5,246,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRVG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.12.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of trivago by 242.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

