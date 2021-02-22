Trollcoin (TROLL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 86.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 122.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $637,504.38 and approximately $18.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,791.10 or 0.99997371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00040253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00137705 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

