Truist Securiti Comments on frontdoor, inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for frontdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for frontdoor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $55.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 295,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the third quarter valued at $2,270,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 240.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

