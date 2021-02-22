Truist Securiti Comments on Globus Medical, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Globus Medical in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $63.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $68.24.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 64.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 60.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 120,895 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 8.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

