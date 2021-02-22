Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Roku in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.74.

Shares of ROKU opened at $467.31 on Monday. Roku has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Roku by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after acquiring an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,735,000 after acquiring an additional 659,330 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after acquiring an additional 631,631 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $9,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,064 shares of company stock valued at $296,410,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

