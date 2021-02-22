Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

DVN opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,443 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,567,000 after buying an additional 2,213,795 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,306,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,102,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

