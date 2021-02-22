Truist Securiti Weighs in on Athene Holding Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Athene in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Athene’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATH. Barclays raised their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $45.39 on Monday. Athene has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Athene by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athene by 15.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Athene by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

