Truist Securiti Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OVV. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.07.

OVV opened at C$26.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75. The company has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.17. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$2.95 and a 12-month high of C$29.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.77%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

