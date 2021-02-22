Truist Securiti Weighs in on Owens Corning’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Owens Corning in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

Shares of OC opened at $85.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Owens Corning by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.