TrumpCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $31.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $236,653.42 and approximately $31.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00050201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.90 or 0.00233546 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002188 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011663 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000158 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

