Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of Trupanion worth $30,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,476,000 after buying an additional 1,680,109 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRUP stock opened at $106.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2,666.33 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.52.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Asher Bearman sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,664,426.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,328.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Friedman sold 20,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $2,427,176.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,913 shares of company stock worth $7,654,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

