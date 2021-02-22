TrustSwap Hits Market Cap of $250.09 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for about $3.40 or 0.00006410 BTC on major exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $250.09 million and $14.43 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 183.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.67 or 0.00482655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00068525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00085459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00057337 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.42 or 0.00489748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00071651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026731 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,658,822 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

TrustSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

