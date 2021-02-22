TTC Reaches Market Cap of $9.12 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00056610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.94 or 0.00749732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00039548 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00024567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00059379 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00038364 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, IDEX, Bibox and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

