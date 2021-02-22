TTEC (TTEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TTEC opened at $84.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. TTEC has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $91.08.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

