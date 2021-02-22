Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 26.14 ($0.34).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) alerts:

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 34.53 ($0.45) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock has a market cap of £488.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. Tullow Oil plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 41.60 ($0.54).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.