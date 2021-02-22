Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $121.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.05. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,228,451.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,785 shares of company stock valued at $12,674,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPTX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

