TurtleCoin Trading 14.1% Lower This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $471,936.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 95,017,000,232 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

