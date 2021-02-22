Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Down 9%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) fell 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $136.77 and last traded at $137.21. 948,639 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 885,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.42 and its 200-day moving average is $113.87.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $317,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,420,406. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $47,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,438 shares of company stock worth $49,853,493. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

