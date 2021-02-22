Tyro Payments (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tyro Payments (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
TYPMF stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. Tyro Payments has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00.
About Tyro Payments
Further Reading: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for Tyro Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyro Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.