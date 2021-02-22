Tyro Payments (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tyro Payments (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TYPMF stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. Tyro Payments has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

About Tyro Payments

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants and business banking products to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Payments, Banking, and Other/Corporate segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products.

