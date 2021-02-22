Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Raised by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,590 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,858 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $149,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $58.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.