Ubiq Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $56,351.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $19.50 million and $56,351.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,450.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.64 or 0.03264035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.65 or 0.00379128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.35 or 0.01145647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.49 or 0.00399414 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.64 or 0.00414660 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00263843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

