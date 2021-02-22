UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Shares Up 1.8%

UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $9.97. 1,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 19,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.65% of UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

