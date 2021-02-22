UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SDXAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sodexo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS SDXAY traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,067. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

