UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark raised shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 64,780 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $60.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

