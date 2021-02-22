UGAS Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. UGAS has a market cap of $3.53 million and $1.04 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UGAS has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

