UGE International (CVE:UGE) PT Set at C$5.25 by Pi Financial

UGE International (CVE:UGE) received a C$5.25 target price from stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 107.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGE International in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of CVE:UGE remained flat at $C$2.53 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 118,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,888. The company has a market cap of C$76.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.49. UGE International has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$3.24.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGE International will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, engineers, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as provides engineering, procurement, construction, and consulting services.

