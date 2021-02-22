Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ultra Clean in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UCTT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $50.86 on Monday. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $103,983,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,481,000 after purchasing an additional 830,322 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $4,853,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 120.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 219,505 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $3,518,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

