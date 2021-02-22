Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ultra Clean in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

UCTT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

UCTT stock opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,481,000 after buying an additional 830,322 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,983,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 219,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.