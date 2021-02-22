UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.28

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 6652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market cap of $720.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,153,000 after purchasing an additional 121,863 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 488,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

