Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Uni-Select from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

Shares of UNS traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 479,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$388.69 million and a P/E ratio of -5.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.18. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$11.86.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

