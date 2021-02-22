Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

UNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Uni-Select from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.00.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Shares of Uni-Select stock traded up C$0.47 on Monday, reaching C$9.17. 479,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,000. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of C$2.90 and a 1-year high of C$11.86. The company has a market cap of C$388.69 million and a P/E ratio of -5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.18.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.