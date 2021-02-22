UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $21,506.43 and approximately $55.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00047836 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.