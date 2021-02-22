Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $98,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.21. The stock had a trading volume of 61,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.13. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

