Unistake Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.10 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Unistake token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unistake has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Unistake has a total market cap of $36.39 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.50 or 0.00491828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00068922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00086426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00058919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.81 or 0.00494264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00072876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00027433 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake’s total supply is 279,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,944,589 tokens. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

Buying and Selling Unistake

