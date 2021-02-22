Uniswap Trading 26.1% Higher Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion and approximately $1.84 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $25.66 or 0.00047971 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 53.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000278 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000118 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 86.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,537,779 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

