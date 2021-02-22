United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of UAL stock opened at $48.03 on Monday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,870 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $266,850.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Airlines by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Airlines by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after purchasing an additional 980,766 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at $28,380,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,487,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.