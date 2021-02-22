United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) EVP Sells $1,089,809.28 in Stock

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28.

United Bankshares stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in United Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

