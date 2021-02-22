United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

United Fire Group has increased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:UFCS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,554. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $745.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.15.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Fire Group news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $373,566.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $66,957.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at $997,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

UFCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

