United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDIRF. Kepler Capital Markets cut United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UDIRF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.15. 280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Internet has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

