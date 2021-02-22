United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UTDI. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €39.26 ($46.19).

UTDI stock traded up €0.56 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €39.03 ($45.92). The stock had a trading volume of 237,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. United Internet has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1-year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a fifty day moving average of €36.63 and a 200 day moving average of €35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

