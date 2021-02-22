United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.63. 32,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

